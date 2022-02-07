23andMe DNA test kits up to $100 off for Valentine’s Day: Ancestry + Traits $79, more

23andMe has now launched a Valentine’s Day sale with some solid price drops on various ancestry DNA test kits. mAny of these deals are matched on Amazon including the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service at $79 shipped. Regularly $99, this is 20% off the going rate and matching the holiday pricing we tracked last year outside of a couple larger price drops for the Black Friday deal season. This one taps over 2,000 regions across the world to lock down your ancestors and how they “moved around the world over thousands of years.” You simply send a sample in using the included kit (no additional fees required), and you will receive a full report on your family tree over the ages as well as details on your personality traits including how DNA can determine your sense of taste, musical prowess, smell preferences, and more. Hit the jump for additional 23andMe Valentine’s Day deals.

You’ll also find some of the more advanced DNA testing kits marked down on Amazon from $139 right here. These are the lowest prices out there at the moment, outside of the Health + Ancestry package. Over on the official 23andMe site, you can throw your email address down to score an additional $50 off that particular option (a total of up to $100 off the going rate). Everything you need to know is waiting for you right here.

The Valentine’s Day deals don’t stop there though. You’ll find a list of some highlight offers now available below across various product categories, from tech and apparel to chocolate and more:

More on the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Kit:

ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Discover the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors and how they moved around the world over thousands of years. Discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA and how many generations ago you had an ancestor that was descended from a single population or ethnicity.

DNA RELATIVES: Opt-in to our DNA Relatives tool to find, connect, and message those who share DNA with you. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. Compare ancestries and traits and message to better understand your family connections.

