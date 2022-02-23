Android app deals of the day: Green Project, Defense Zone 3, OsmAnd+ Offline Maps, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s best Android app deals are now live alongside price drops on Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and HP’s latest Chromebook x360. This afternoon’s Google Play software highlight offers include titles like Green Project, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline, Notas U Pro: School Planner, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by today’s offer on Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $342 off alongside additional handsets from $144. We are also tracking notable $50 price drop on HP’s latest Chromebook x360 as well as even more Android-friendly laptops right here. On the add-on side of things, Anker launched a new charging gear sale from $9, the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is down at $218, and everything else is found in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $38, Zelda Skyward Sword $40, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Green Project:

His compatriots forgot him in space. A long dreamless cryogenic night was fortunately with him to make him wait some 300 years…An autonomous system with artificial intelligence ends up to establish his return on his native Earth, after a destructive fungal pandemic degrading the humankind in scraps. Thanks Rosanto! It’s a earthling, he’s at home and he will survive! Or not… Armed with his protocolar pouch brief of the UASA (pronounce “WAZA”) and his 80’s scout formation, he will adapt or fade away in the dust of his Mother-Earth…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cubasis 3, Juicy ...
Android app deals of the day: Hitman Sniper FREE, Hydro...
Nature Power’s 215W solar panel starts your off-grid ...
TP-Link’s latest Alexa/Assistant outdoor smart pl...
You have to see Mattel’s latest 1:10 scale R/C re...
Target celebrates Hearth & Hand’s 4th annive...
HP’s latest Chromebook x360 sees $50 discount with 2-...
Dremel’s refurbished cordless 8220 Rotary Tool Ki...
Load more...
Show More Comments