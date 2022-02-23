Android app deals of the day: Green Project, Defense Zone 3, OsmAnd+ Offline Maps, more

Today’s best Android app deals are now live alongside price drops on Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and HP’s latest Chromebook x360. This afternoon’s Google Play software highlight offers include titles like Green Project, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline, Notas U Pro: School Planner, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Ball Reach FREE (Reg. $1)
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- 200X Game Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Note Recognition – Convert Music FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Connect PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- 2048 – Puzzle Game FREE (Reg. $4)
- Green Project $4 (Reg. $6)
- Call Notes Pro $1 (Reg. $6)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1 (Reg. $2)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- My Face Shape Meter and frames $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- EoEbooks $4 (Reg. $8)
- IMAGEine Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by today’s offer on Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $342 off alongside additional handsets from $144. We are also tracking notable $50 price drop on HP’s latest Chromebook x360 as well as even more Android-friendly laptops right here. On the add-on side of things, Anker launched a new charging gear sale from $9, the SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is down at $218, and everything else is found in our smartphone accessories roundup.
More Android app deals still live:
- Hitman Sniper FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $4 (Reg. $8.50)
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $15 (Reg. $20)
- QuestLord $3 (Reg. $6)
- The Insider–interactive movie $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- Save the boy $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Planet Genesis 2 – 3D solar system $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- FineReader PDF Pro $29 (Reg. $60)
More on Green Project:
His compatriots forgot him in space. A long dreamless cryogenic night was fortunately with him to make him wait some 300 years…An autonomous system with artificial intelligence ends up to establish his return on his native Earth, after a destructive fungal pandemic degrading the humankind in scraps. Thanks Rosanto! It’s a earthling, he’s at home and he will survive! Or not… Armed with his protocolar pouch brief of the UASA (pronounce “WAZA”) and his 80’s scout formation, he will adapt or fade away in the dust of his Mother-Earth…
