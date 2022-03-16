Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, FINAL FANTASY VII remake from $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering some notable deals on the iconic Mana series via the eShop. Deals include digital copies of Trials of Mana at $24.99, which is regularly up to $50 and selling for $30 in physical form via Amazon, alongside Collection of Mana at $19.99 and Legend of Mana at $20.99, down from $40 and $30 respectively. The classic Mana series RPGs are legendary for a reason and one my personal favorite collections in the genre. They combine action elements with traditional RPG mechanics and wonderful pixel graphics (on the Collection of Mana). If you’re yet to add these gems to your Switch library, now’s as good a time as any to do so. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including FINAL FANTASY VII remake, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Castlevania Requiem, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

