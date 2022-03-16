Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, FINAL FANTASY VII remake from $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering some notable deals on the iconic Mana series via the eShop. Deals include digital copies of Trials of Mana at $24.99, which is regularly up to $50 and selling for $30 in physical form via Amazon, alongside Collection of Mana at $19.99 and Legend of Mana at $20.99, down from $40 and $30 respectively. The classic Mana series RPGs are legendary for a reason and one my personal favorite collections in the genre. They combine action elements with traditional RPG mechanics and wonderful pixel graphics (on the Collection of Mana). If you’re yet to add these gems to your Switch library, now’s as good a time as any to do so. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including FINAL FANTASY VII remake, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Castlevania Requiem, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- FINAL FANTASY VII remake pre-owned $12 (Reg. $40 new)
- FINAL FANTASY VII eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY IX eShop $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $17.50 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Xbox Games Under $20 sale
- Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Turrican Flashback $21 (Reg. $30)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- River City Girls PSN from $18 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox LEGO Game Sale up to 80% off
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Sony will reveal new Harry Potter RPG gameplay in dedicated 20-min. showcase this week
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass
NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development
Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam
Report: Details and pricing on Sony’s Game Pass competitor + potential official unveil next month
Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track
Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!