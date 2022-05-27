LEGO officially reveals very first ‘Andor’ set with upcoming 680-piece Ambush on Ferrix

Just after Disney premiered the first trailer for the upcoming Andor series, the LEGO Group is now showcasing the first set based around the show. Revealed today at the summer of LEGO Star Wars panel at Star Wars Celebration, we’re getting a first look at the new set. Stacking up to nearly 680 pieces, the upcoming Ambush on Ferrix set is now available for pre-order and will be joining the LEGO Star Wars lineup come August.

LEGO Andor set joining the summer 2022 lineup

Throughout this week, the LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup has slowly been materializing and today the fourth set from the summer wave has been revealed. Based around yet another Disney+ series, much like the Kenobi sets we got a look at Tuesday, Andor will be joining the lineup later this summer.

Arriving as set number 75338, the upcoming Ambush on Ferrix will be the first and only LEGO creation based around the new series. Just like we’ve been reporting on for much of the year so far, the set will stack up to 679 pieces and arrives at the $70 price point.

The main part of the build will be the new Imperial shuttle/transport-type vehicles that we got a look at in the trailer. That’s alongside a miniature speeder bike build. Three minifigures round out the set, including Cassian Andor himself to go alongside Luthen Rael and Syril Karn.

Now available for pre-order at $69.99, the set will officially be dropping on August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

As far as LEGO Star Wars sets go, this is unfortunately looking like one of the least existing ones. Don’t get me wrong, I am loving the minifigures and the speeder bike is one of the more interesting side builds as of late. I just am not a huge fan of how the main vehicle looks. It seems like this will be a pretty nice set, but for $70 there’s a certain wow factor that just isn’t there.

