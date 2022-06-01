JBL’s workout-ready waterproof wireless sport earbuds matching Amazon low at $60 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds for $59.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 25% off the going rate, the second price drop we have tracked since release and a match for the Amazon all-time low. Also available on Best Buy. Sporting 6mm dynamic drivers, they deliver “JBL Pure Bass Sound” in a waterproof, workout-ready IP67-certified dust and waterproof design to support your active lifestyle. From there, you’ll get 30-hour battery life with the included charging case alongside a 10-minute speed charge that brings another hour of listening time. Dual beamforming mics provide access to Google and Alexa voice assistants as well calls alongside JBL’s Ambient Aware and TalkThru tech to allow for “conversations without having to take out your earbuds.” More details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds. Anker makes some of the best options out there in the budget-friendly category and the Life P2 Minis are no exception. They sell for under $40 shipped at Amazon and deliver 32 hours of wireless playback as well; as USB-C fast charging as well as Bluetooth 5.2, built-in mics, and more. Dive into this week’s latest Anker Amazon sale for offers on its charging gear and more from $16.

Be sure to browse through some of the other notable headphone deals that are still live:

JBL Endurance Race Waterproof Wireless Sport Earbud features:

JBL PURE BASS SOUND: these wireless earbuds feature bold sound and rich bass from a 6mm dynamic driver, you won’t just hear the music—you’ll feel it.

UP TO 30H OF BATTERY Never miss a beat with 10 hours of battery life from the earbuds and 20 hours from the case. Need a boost? Just 10 minutes of Speed Charge gives you another full hour of playtime.

WATERPROOF AND COMFORTABLE The rugged IP67-certified dust and waterproof design of these Bluetooth earbuds gives you the freedom to stay activ from the beach to the boardroom. Fully dust tight, they can endure submersion in water up to 1m. The enhancer with Twistlock ensure these earbuds will never hurt or fall off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!