Today’s best game deals: Halo Infinite $20, Among Us $4, Skyward Sword HD, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon now offers Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $60, this is landing at the all-time low last set several months ago of $40 off. Though this is also the best price we’ve seen yet from Amazon. Even if you just want to give the single player campaign a go, today’s $20 price tag might be worth it for you. Alongside the included “free-to-play multiplayer experience,” Master Chief goes up against the “most ruthless foe he’s ever faced” as players explore the massive scale of the Halo ring and more. Head below for deals on Skyward Sword HD, Shin Megami Tensei V, Among Us, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and more. 

Today’s best game deals:

