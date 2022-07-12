Take care of R2-D2 with a new Amazon all-time low on the Tamagotchi Star Wars edition at $11

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering delivering aa serious of nostalgia to your Star Wars collection with the Tamagotchi R2-D2 edition from $10.99 shipped for Prime members. This one released last summer at $20 and is now slightly below our previous mention for the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. It features the classic Tamagotchi virtual pocket pet experience but with a focus on one of the galaxy’s most lovable droids. You’ll have to make sure you keep R2 charged and clean in order to learn new skills and enjoy the built-in mini games, or the the Jawas might show up and take him away. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and additional details below.

As of right now, the Star Wars edition model above is at one of the lowest prices we can find for any Tamagotchi. Even the PAC-MAN model that’s usually more affordable is starting at over $12 Prime shipped right now. A quick browse through Amazon’s Tamagotchi listings will highlight as much.

You can get a closer look at the upcoming Toy Story models in our launch coverage from back in March right here. Just be sure to check out the best price ever on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld as well as the Nintendo Prime Day Hot Wheels and LEGO building kit offers that are now live.

Our Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal hub is the best resource for staying posted on the best deals this year and our social feeds will be delivering constant updates on everything for the remainder of the massive summer shopping event.

Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Train R2-D2 to master various skills with STAR WARSTM R2-D2 TAMAGOTCHI

Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”)

There are 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn and 7 mini-games for him to unlock, depending on his skill level

Make sure you keep your R2-D2 happy. If you neglect him for too long, the Jawas may take him away!

Comes with 1 Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi with classic white R2-D2 shell on a chain to take with you everywhere! Also available with a blue hologramR2-D2 shell.

