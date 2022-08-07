Nintendo’s official Switch Pro gamepad with motion controls is down at $60 for today only

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswootnintendo
Reg. $70 $60

Just after getting a good look at the upcoming Splatoon 3 console and gamepad, Woot is offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $70 directly from Nintendo and currently fetching over $69 at Amazon and Walmart, this is the second-best price we have tracked in 2022. Deals on Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller have been relatively hard to come by over the last year and today’s offer marks a rare chance to land one at a discount. Delivering a more traditional gamepad experience in an official Nintendo capacity by comparison to the included Joy-Con, the Pro controller features motion controls, HD rumble, as well as your standard set of buttons, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and more. You’ll also find built-in amiibo functionality that allows you to simply tap your characters on the controller itself to access the in-game bonuses and the like alongside an included USB-C to USB-A charging cable. More details below. 

A more affordable solution that will deliver a traditional gamepad layout is the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. Similar Bluetooth connectivity is included here as well as a host of different colorways in the $43 range on Amazon. You’re looking at 30 hours of playback per charge as well as an officially licensed controller design.

Here’s more of the latest surrounding the Mushroom Kingdom:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SoundPEATS T3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds ...
Anker’s eufyCam 2 Pro 3-Cam Kit integrates with H...
Save $321 on VIZIO’s 65-inch PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TV with...
Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charger sees r...
Pick up popular BookTok Kindle eBooks with today’...
Marshall’s new Motif ANC earbuds see rare discoun...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, latest App...
Access music, messages, and more with the Chrono-Max sm...
Load more...
Show More Comments