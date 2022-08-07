Nintendo’s official Switch Pro gamepad with motion controls is down at $60 for today only

Just after getting a good look at the upcoming Splatoon 3 console and gamepad, Woot is offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $70 directly from Nintendo and currently fetching over $69 at Amazon and Walmart, this is the second-best price we have tracked in 2022. Deals on Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller have been relatively hard to come by over the last year and today’s offer marks a rare chance to land one at a discount. Delivering a more traditional gamepad experience in an official Nintendo capacity by comparison to the included Joy-Con, the Pro controller features motion controls, HD rumble, as well as your standard set of buttons, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and more. You’ll also find built-in amiibo functionality that allows you to simply tap your characters on the controller itself to access the in-game bonuses and the like alongside an included USB-C to USB-A charging cable. More details below.

A more affordable solution that will deliver a traditional gamepad layout is the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. Similar Bluetooth connectivity is included here as well as a host of different colorways in the $43 range on Amazon. You’re looking at 30 hours of playback per charge as well as an officially licensed controller design.

Here’s more of the latest surrounding the Mushroom Kingdom:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like

