Smartphone Accessories: 48W USB-C/A Car Charger with MFi USB-C to Lightning $17, more

AINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger with MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, before June this kit went for $30 though now it generally trends around $20 or so. Today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 and marks a return to its Amazon low price that we’ve only seen twice before. Designed to keep your smartphone powered when on-the-go, this kit includes both the dual USB-C/A car charger which can output up to 48W, as well as a MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable. This means that everything is included to charge your iPhone out of the box, though you’ll have to supply a USB-C to USB-C cable to power other devices. Plus, the USB-A port is great for recharging legacy products or powering things like dash cams and more.

AINOPE 48W iPhone Car Charger fast charging is equipped with 30W（MAX） PD port, 6X faster than 20W charger, can rapidly charge iPhone 13 from 0% to 80% within 30mins, charge iPhone 13 Pro Max from 0% to 63% within 30mins.

This USB C to Lightning cable uses MFi certified C94 smart chip. Upgraded 3D aluminum connector, and exclusive laser welding technology, which to ensure the metal part won’t break and also have a tighter connection which fits well even with a protective case on and will never lose connection.

The USB car charger iPhone equipped with USB C(PD3.0) port and USB A(QC3.0) port, has been recognized by official USB-IF and Qualcomm and passes 15 multi-layer tests, compatible with [PD 30W/PPS 25W/QC 30W]. So you can charge two devices simultaneously and be faster and safer.

