Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger $8.50 (35% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 20W USB-C Charger for $8.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly fetching $13 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen direct at Amazon in 2022 and is among the best pricing you’ll find a 20W charger offered for. At 20W, this charger outputs enough power to fast charge your iPhone or run MagSafe pucks at 15W. Not only that, but it will also work with iPads and some MacBook models, as well as Android smartphones and Chromebooks, making this charger quite versatile.

Charge your iPhone 13 up to 60% in just 30 mins. This USB C charger is 3X faster than the original 5W iPhone charger. Charge all sorts of devices with the charging brick that supports most fast-charging protocols such as PD 3.0, QC 4.0, PPS, BC1.2, etc., and works perfectly for phones that need 20W of power or less. Protect your devices with our Dynamic Temperature Sensor, which actively monitors the temperature, and an intelligent PMW chip that adjusts power output. Charge safely overnight with a fireproof shell & efficient heat dissipation.

