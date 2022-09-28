Smartphone Accessories: Momax Foldable and Adjustable Smartphone Stand $8.50, more

Momax Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Foldable and Adjustable Smartphone/Tablet Stand for $8.45 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 52R7MUZP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This compact smartphone stand supports all devices ranging from 4- to 10-inches in size. You’ll even find that it can work with some smaller tablets as well. Momax made this smartphone stand adjustable in its height and angle, so you can dial it in to be exactly where you need. Plus, when you head on-the-go, it folds flat to make it easy to stow away in a pocket, purse, or backpack.

The cell phone holder can be adjusted from 4.3” to 6.3”,easily extendable in height.Also,it allows you to customize the angle of your device flexibly to find the most comfortable viewing angle. Reduce the frequency of looking down at the phone screen to avoid hurting your back and neck. Take it anywhere, this iphone stand is collapsible that can be fully folded into a pocket size. Storage little place, easy to carry it in your pocket or bag in travel or business trip. Convenient use, You can free hands to enjoy a Youtube Video or Facetime Calling anywhere at anytime with the phone stand for recording. The silicone covered pad and the rubber hook assure your phone or tablet stay firmly in place and protect them from sliding and scratching. The phone holder for desk is composed of an ultra-sturdy metal counterweight base and high-quality aluminum poles, which is strong enough to hold your mobile phone and tablet. The rubber feet under the base makes it more stable when you tap the devices

