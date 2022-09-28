Smartphone Accessories: Momax Foldable and Adjustable Smartphone Stand $8.50, more

Momax Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Foldable and Adjustable Smartphone/Tablet Stand for $8.45 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 52R7MUZP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This compact smartphone stand supports all devices ranging from 4- to 10-inches in size. You’ll even find that it can work with some smaller tablets as well. Momax made this smartphone stand adjustable in its height and angle, so you can dial it in to be exactly where you need. Plus, when you head on-the-go, it folds flat to make it easy to stow away in a pocket, purse, or backpack.
More smartphone accessories:
- ZAGG launches 25% off sitewide sale with just-released MagSafe charger all-time lows, more
- 2-pack NewQ 7.5W/15W Qi Wireless Charging Pads: $12 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 20D4PAER
- Sony’s SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth speaker with built-in Chromecast returns to $198 (Save 50%)
- VOLTME GaN III 100W USB-C/A Multi-port Charger: $31.50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 504H8MI6
- Save 52% on Amazfit’s GTR 2 smartwatch with 14-day battery at new low of $86
- LISEN Smartphone Car Air Vent/Windshield Mount: $7 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code 734HFXY8
- Case-Mate’s 15W iPhone and Apple Watch charging stand drops to $77.50 (Reg. $100)
- Baseus 24W Dual USB-A Car Charger: $4.50 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code 603MPATA
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker Nano Pro 40W dual USB-C charger hits $29 in four styles (Save 20%), more from $15
- Belkin 37W Dual USB-C/A Charger: $22.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones deliver ANC at second-best price of $249 (Reg. $329)
- TALK WORKS MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Spigen’s AirTag Card Wallet with elastic cash strap hits Amazon low at $30 (Reg. up to $50)
- UGREEN HiTune T3 ANC True Wireless Earbuds: $31 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- SanDisk’s 4K-ready 256GB A2 V30 Extreme microSD hits Amazon low at $31, more from $24
- OTOFLY iPhone 13 Pro Case: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
The cell phone holder can be adjusted from 4.3” to 6.3”,easily extendable in height.Also,it allows you to customize the angle of your device flexibly to find the most comfortable viewing angle. Reduce the frequency of looking down at the phone screen to avoid hurting your back and neck. Take it anywhere, this iphone stand is collapsible that can be fully folded into a pocket size. Storage little place, easy to carry it in your pocket or bag in travel or business trip. Convenient use, You can free hands to enjoy a Youtube Video or Facetime Calling anywhere at anytime with the phone stand for recording. The silicone covered pad and the rubber hook assure your phone or tablet stay firmly in place and protect them from sliding and scratching. The phone holder for desk is composed of an ultra-sturdy metal counterweight base and high-quality aluminum poles, which is strong enough to hold your mobile phone and tablet. The rubber feet under the base makes it more stable when you tap the devices
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!