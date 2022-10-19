Android app deals of the day: Crisis of the Middle Ages, Default App Manager, more

Your Wednesday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now live and waiting below the fold. Just be sure to scope out this deal on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ Tablet and this morning’s offer on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The app discounts are headlined by Nimian Legends: BrightRidge, Mars Power Industries, Crisis of the Middle Ages, SkySafari 7 Plus, Default App Manager, and more. Head below for a complete look at the best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Deals on Google Pixel 7/Pro handsets continue as well as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but today's Android hardware offers are headlined by OnePlus Nord N200 5G at $50 off the going rate.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Crisis of the Middle Ages:

Long for a good retro turn based RPG with a twist? Want to play a game that will have you laughing out loud? Crisis of the Middle Ages is the game for you! With a rich story and a 90s style look and feel, Crisis of the Middle Ages will have you on the edge of your couch with 6-10+ hours of intriguing, hilarious and fun game play! Expect the unexpected as creatures and characters in the game have become more self aware and are constantly questioning their roles in the world.

