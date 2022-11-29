Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 130W USB-C/A Car Charger $34 (New low), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
24% off From $13.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 130W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger for $33.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this beats our last mention by an additional $2 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This car charger packs a punch in the power department with two USB-C and one USB-A ports. One of the USB-C ports can deliver up to 100W of power to connected devices, which is actually enough to charge even a 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor while on-the-road. Yep, this little car charger can charge Apple’s most powerful laptops, which is something that a few years ago wouldn’t have even been a possibility. In addition to the 100W USB-C port, you’ll find an additional USB-C as well as USB-A output, which can dish out 12W each when the main 100W is in use already.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Equipped with one USB A port and two type-c ports, the UGREEN 130W USB C car charger charges 3 devices simultaneously. The dual PD Car Charger has 3 ports for high-speed charging your devices. Supports PD3.0, QC4.0, and many other fast charging protocols. The fast charge car adapter charges an iPhone 13 to 100% in about 1.5 hours, an iPad Pro/Air in around 2 hours, or a MacBook Pro in less than 2 Hours. Advanced PC material with scratch-resistant body, your car phone charger will continue looking good as new. Fan blade cooling helps speed up heat dissipation, maintaining a suitable working temperature all the time. A metal ring safely secures the car charger for over 3000 plug-and-pulls, and a blue LED light make it easy to find the charging ports in the dark.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Blue’s official Radius III Yeti/Pro shockmount pl...
Slice box cutters, DIY knives, more make for great stoc...
Microsoft’s regularly $1,300 Surface Pro 8 13-inc...
Crescent’s 180-piece tool set with case includes ...
Philips’ Norelco 18-piece Multigroomer drops even...
Melissa & Doug Cyber Sale checks off your shopping...
Celestron’s Smartphone App-Enabled StarSense Expl...
9to5Toys Daily: November 29, 2022 – M2 iPad Pro $100 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments