Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 130W USB-C/A Car Charger $34 (New low), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 130W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger for $33.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this beats our last mention by an additional $2 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This car charger packs a punch in the power department with two USB-C and one USB-A ports. One of the USB-C ports can deliver up to 100W of power to connected devices, which is actually enough to charge even a 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor while on-the-road. Yep, this little car charger can charge Apple’s most powerful laptops, which is something that a few years ago wouldn’t have even been a possibility. In addition to the 100W USB-C port, you’ll find an additional USB-C as well as USB-A output, which can dish out 12W each when the main 100W is in use already.
Equipped with one USB A port and two type-c ports, the UGREEN 130W USB C car charger charges 3 devices simultaneously. The dual PD Car Charger has 3 ports for high-speed charging your devices. Supports PD3.0, QC4.0, and many other fast charging protocols. The fast charge car adapter charges an iPhone 13 to 100% in about 1.5 hours, an iPad Pro/Air in around 2 hours, or a MacBook Pro in less than 2 Hours. Advanced PC material with scratch-resistant body, your car phone charger will continue looking good as new. Fan blade cooling helps speed up heat dissipation, maintaining a suitable working temperature all the time. A metal ring safely secures the car charger for over 3000 plug-and-pulls, and a blue LED light make it easy to find the charging ports in the dark.
