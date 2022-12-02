Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: iPad Game of the Year Moncage, 13’s, and more

While we are still tracking a huge number of price drops live from Black Friday, it is now time to end the work week with a fresh batch of Mac an iOS app deals. Joining today’s software offers, we have a rare discount and the only deal we have tracked of the season on HomePod mini as well as new lows on Apple’s latest Studio Display and the official MagSafe charger for iPhone 14. As for the apps, highlights include the 2022 Apple award-winning iPad Game of the Year, Moncage, alongside titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, 13’s, Paprika Recipe Manager 3 for Mac, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hexes Board Game: Hive conquer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Treasure: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Cat Star Hunter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hondata Complete: $15 (Reg. $16)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 holiday sale: 25% off

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $40, Deathloop $10, The Last of Us II $10, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: App Secret: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Simple Tasks Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nest Egg – Inventory: $6 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Moncage:

The game takes place inside a mysterious cube, with each side of the cube housing a unique world: be it an old factory, a light tower, an amusement park, or a church, etc. At first sight, they may seem random and unrelated, but upon closer look, you will become mesmerized by the subtle and intricate ways of how these worlds connect…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!