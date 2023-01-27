SanDisk’s pro-grade 2,000MB/s 1TB Extreme portable SSD returns to holiday price at $130

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $200+ $130
SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive

Joining an ongoing price drop on the 4TB standard edition model, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $240 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model more typically sells in the $200 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is essentially matching the holiday and Black Friday price from last year outside of a very brief price drop down to $128. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the pro-grade SanDisk Extreme delivers much faster transfer rates than the standard counterpart at up to 2,000MB/s. The forged aluminum chassis and robust construction – it is evident how well this thing is built the second you pull it out of the packaging – are highlights here, delivering a sort of portable heatsink-like functionality alongside 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water and dust resistance. It ships with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and you can get a closer look at the details right here. Head below for more. 

More of this week’s best portable SSD deals:

Just be sure to swing by our recent hands-on review of the new PRO-G40 as well. This is the latest and greatest from SanDisk’s lineup of portable solid-state solutions, delivering impressive 2,700MB/s speeds alongside dual Thunderbolt and USB-C connectivity options in another extremely well-made case. It’s certainly not as affordable as the models above, but it is already on sale and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our feature piece right here

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

  • Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.
  • Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.
  • Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

