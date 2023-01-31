Smartphone Accessories: Anker MFi Nylon USB-C Lightning Cable $14 (Save $5), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its MFi Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $19, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $5 off. This clocks in at $1 under our previous mention, and marks the first discount period in over a month. Perfect for upgrading your at-home charging setup, Anker’s Nylon Lightning cable features 6 feet of length that gives you plenty of slack for using your iPhone in bed, on the couch, or anywhere else that isn’t right next to an outlet. It features a braided construction for some added resistance to daily wear and tear, as well as a USB-C plug on the other end for taking full advantage of GaN chargers and the like.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Pair up with an 18W or higher Power Delivery charger to power your iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes (Charger not included). MFi Certified for flawless compatibility with virtually all Lightning devices, including iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A hard-wearing nylon exterior and a bulletproof fiber core combine to create a cable that can withstand up to 12,000 bends. What You Get: New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable (6 ft), welcome guide, our worry-free lifetime warranty, and friendly customer service. We’re so confident in our cables, we are offering a hassle-free replacement for all quality issues. Not for half a year, not for 18 months, but for an entire lifetime. It’s the only cable you will ever need to buy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!