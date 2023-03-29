KeySmart’s Air key organizer and AirTag holders up to 35% off with deals from $20

Amazon is now offering its Prime members the KeySmart Shield Air key organizer and AirTag holder for $26.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $40 at Amazon and directly from KeySmart, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This AirTag model also comes in a genuine leather variant that is selling at $34.99 for Prime members only, or $15 off, and a liquid silicone rubber for $19.99 at $5 off the going rate. All of the models on sale here today are within few bucks of the all-time low prices we have tracked outside of the leather which is matching (most of those offers were fleeting Lighting deals as well). Designed to neatly stow up five of your most used keys, they also feature a slot specifically designed for Apple’s AirTag – this effectively delivers key tracking without spending a premium on the higher-end models with Find My built-in. Head below for more details.

Still overkill for your needs? Check out the KeySmart steel and TPU mini key chain clip instead. This one will keep your keys organized and bound together for under $14.50 Prime shipped right now on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

While we are talking ways to carry your gear, keys, cash, and more around this spring and summer, you’ll want to browse some of the latest releases and deals on tap below:

KeySmart Shield Air key organizer features:

The first key holder that fits the new Apple AirTag helping you to easily carry and locate your keys, Apple AirTag sold separately. Keep your keys in order so you can always find the right one, and Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them! Load up to 5 of your keys plus your car key fob. Fits perfectly in your pocket.

