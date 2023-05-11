Nintendo set to show off new spoiler-free Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay tonight!

Now just a few hours away from the official release of the year’s most highly-anticipated release, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo is taking gamers sky high one last time before launch tonight. After a series of teasers and a brief trailer in the first Nintendo Direct of the year, series producer Eiji Aonuma finally demonstrated actual gameplay back in late March before the game’s final (and incredibly epic) pre-release trailer launched last month. And now Nintendo is ready to show off some brand new, never-before-seen gameplay of Tears of the Kingdom as part of this evening’s live launch stream.

New spoiler-free Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay starts now!

Leading right up until the midnight launch of the game, Nintendo is broadcasting a Treehouse: Live Presentation “featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.” It sounds as though the stream (found below) will feature various segments of what Nintendo is called spoiler-free “gameplay and areas that have not yet been shown to help prepare players for the adventure to come.”

It isn’t entirely clear what that means, but everyone has a different idea of what a spoiler is to them, so consider yourself warned. You might also want to avoid all of the early reviews of the game that have now gone live for that reason, but let’s just say folks are loving it…a lot.

If you still haven’t locked in your pre-order, landing a physical copy now will almost certainly mean you won’t get one in time for some day one action (unless you’re very lucky), but there is still time to score a digital copy directly from Nintendo and start playing the second the game goes live – you’ll find some tips on how to score a deal there, but you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member.

And as a side note, Zelda collectors might also might want to secure a pre-order on the official Tears of the Kingdom game guide while you still can – it comes complete with an Atlus of Hyrule as it appears in the new game and the Deluxe version has a sweet hardcover.

But without further ado, this evening’s Nintendo Treehouse: Live — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presentation will be starting any minute now (on 5/11 at 6:45pm PT) and you can follow along down below:

More Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!