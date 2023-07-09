Big summer Switch game sale: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $52 low, Mario, Pokémon, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 From $39
zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-nintendo direct

Just ahead of Prime Day 2023, we are now tracking a host of notable game deals on Switch titles and more headlined by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at its best price yet. The epic regularly $70 title is now down at $51.99 shipped on Amazon. That’s 26% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. If you or someone you know haven’t picked this one up yet for some reason, now’s as good a time as any. Featuring a new version of Hyrule that stretches way up into the sky, Nintendo has brought a series of new inventive mechanics to its beloved series in the form of Recall, Fuse, Ultra Hand, and Ascend. The action adventure experience now allows players to craft and build everything from flying machines and boats to just about anything you can imagine while attempting to save the lands of Hyrule from the clutches of evil once again. Check out the official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom merch and the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collector’s guide while it’s still at its best price ever, then head below for more Switch game deals. 

