Big summer Switch game sale: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $52 low, Mario, Pokémon, more

Just ahead of Prime Day 2023, we are now tracking a host of notable game deals on Switch titles and more headlined by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at its best price yet. The epic regularly $70 title is now down at $51.99 shipped on Amazon. That’s 26% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. If you or someone you know haven’t picked this one up yet for some reason, now’s as good a time as any. Featuring a new version of Hyrule that stretches way up into the sky, Nintendo has brought a series of new inventive mechanics to its beloved series in the form of Recall, Fuse, Ultra Hand, and Ascend. The action adventure experience now allows players to craft and build everything from flying machines and boats to just about anything you can imagine while attempting to save the lands of Hyrule from the clutches of evil once again. Check out the official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom merch and the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collector’s guide while it’s still at its best price ever, then head below for more Switch game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con
***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions
***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $39 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $39 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $58 (Reg. $70)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Down in Bermuda eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- DEEMO eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Actraiser Renaissance PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Diablo IV PS5 $65 (Reg. $70)
- Evil West PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Ghostrunner: Complete PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge $40 (Reg. $50)
- PSN Bandai Namco sale up to 80% off
- Elden Ring from $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $55 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- One Piece Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Onimusha: Warlords PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
