Stand out in the crowd with Audio-Technica’s new Ice Blue ATH-M50x headphones

Today Audio-Technica is officially introducing a couple new Ice Blue sets of its popular ATH-M50x over-ear headphones. The ATH-M series lineup has been around for years, in both wired and wireless formats, and today AT is expanding the collection with a new crowd-sourced limited-edition Ice Blue colorway in both wired and wireless formats known as the ATH-M50xIB and ATH-M50xBT2IB. Both are now, or will very soon be, available for purchase and you’ll find all of the details down below.

New Ice Blue ATH-M50x Audio-Technica Headphones

First up is the new Ice Blue limited-edition ATH-M50xIB. Based on the results of a global crowd-sourcing campaign where fans of the line got to choose between a few different LE colorways, AT has now released the vibrant electric Ice Blue variant.

They feature the same 45mm large-aperture drivers, sound-isolating earcups, and “robust construction” as previous modern iterations of the ATH-M50x models alongside “natural, accurate sound with impactful bass and high-frequency extension.” That’s on top of the professional-grade earpad and headband materials as well as a collapsible design for use in “recording, live sound, broadcast, DJ and personal listening.” Which is to say the real exciting part of the new ATH-M50x is the Ice Blue colorway:

No, it certainly isn’t for everyone, but the people have indeed spoken and the vibrant blue is now available for purchase at $169 shipped (although the Amazon listing still says out of stock at the time of writing).

And the lates wireless set – The new Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2IB

Next up we have the new ATH-M50xBT2IB, eschewing the wired setup for a Bluetooth connection. They, according to Audio-Technica, deliver “the same exhilarating listening experience as [the] wired counterpart” above with “exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response.”

Some additional features in the way of premium internal audio components are at the ready here as well as a dedicated internal headphone amp compatible with multiple audio codecs (SBC, AAC, and LDAC). That’s on top of sidetone circuitry that “allows users to hear their voice in the headphones when making calls on most smartphones, and access to voice assistants (Amazon Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant, Siri).” AT’s “Fast Pair” feature is also in place here, allowing for one tap pairing with Android smartphones and devices, and joins compatibility with the A-T Connect app for location tracking and more:

…allowing control of the low latency mode, EQ, L/R volume balance, choice of voice assistant, misplaced headphone location, change of codecs, and more. Multipoint pairing lets users connect wirelessly to two Bluetooth® devices at once, and a low-latency mode improves synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming.

The new ATH-M50xBT2IB feature 50-hour battery life with an additional three hours on a 10-minute rapid charge via a USB-C connection. We are yet to see the new ATH-M50xBT2IB appear on Amazon, but, by the sounds of it, they will be very shortly with a $219 MSRP.

