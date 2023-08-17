Rare deal knocks $50 off the Xbox Series S 512GB Gilded Hunter console bundle at $250

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest BuyMicrosoft
Reg. $300 $250
new Xbox Series S holiday bundle

Best Buy is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB Gilded Hunter console bundle for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and still fetching nearly as much at Amazon, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This bundle originally debuted just ahead of Black Friday last year and has rarely gone on sale since. It is a notable chance to score a second console, something to keep the kids off the Series X, or otherwise. While it might not be the new slick carbon black model Series S, it does come along with much of the same experience outside of the upgraded 1TB internal storage and adds some extra goodies into the mix – “nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.” It otherwise is the same Series S you know and love, bringing the entire current-generation Xbox library to a gaming display near you and now for $250. Head below for more details. 

A notable addition to your Xbox setup comes by way of the now discounted Numskull Xbox locker and headphone stand. This unique accessory delivers some game storage alongside a place to stow your headset and controllers in one handy unit that is now up to 25% off the going rate. Get a closer look at the Numbskull game locker while it’s on sale for $30 shipped at Amazon. 

We are also still tracking a price drop on Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle in new condition down at $520 and you’ll find more of the latest in the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle features:

Throw down with the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle featuring nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Ready to play? Since you can download and play Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys for free with Xbox, you can get right to the action. Go all digital and experience next-gen speed and performance at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bose SoundLink Mini II SE speaker with USB-C, 20% longe...
Bring Siri control to your built-in lighting with a 2-p...
Bring some Starlight stylings to your Apple Watch with ...
Anker’s new USB-C KVM docking stations see first ...
Score a 65-inch Hisense HomeKit-compatible ‘bezel...
This 2-pack of Philips Hue Play Bar color lamps adds so...
Anker’s treat-tossing 360-degree pet cam keeps a ...
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad lands at best ...
Load more...
Show More Comments