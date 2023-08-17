Rare deal knocks $50 off the Xbox Series S 512GB Gilded Hunter console bundle at $250

Best Buy is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB Gilded Hunter console bundle for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and still fetching nearly as much at Amazon, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This bundle originally debuted just ahead of Black Friday last year and has rarely gone on sale since. It is a notable chance to score a second console, something to keep the kids off the Series X, or otherwise. While it might not be the new slick carbon black model Series S, it does come along with much of the same experience outside of the upgraded 1TB internal storage and adds some extra goodies into the mix – “nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.” It otherwise is the same Series S you know and love, bringing the entire current-generation Xbox library to a gaming display near you and now for $250. Head below for more details.

A notable addition to your Xbox setup comes by way of the now discounted Numskull Xbox locker and headphone stand. This unique accessory delivers some game storage alongside a place to stow your headset and controllers in one handy unit that is now up to 25% off the going rate. Get a closer look at the Numbskull game locker while it’s on sale for $30 shipped at Amazon.

We are also still tracking a price drop on Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle in new condition down at $520 and you’ll find more of the latest in the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle features:

Throw down with the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle featuring nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Ready to play? Since you can download and play Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys for free with Xbox, you can get right to the action. Go all digital and experience next-gen speed and performance at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

