Smartphone Accessories: ADDTAM 8-Outlet Wall Tap with USB-C $11 (Save 33%), more

ADDTAM’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-Outlet Wall Tap with dual USB-C ports for $11.37 Prime shipped. Delivery is free in orders over $25, as well. Down from $17, today’s 33% discount arrives at a new all-time low while also marking one of the first chances to save on this specific model. We typically only see wall taps like this with a single USB-C port, but this offering comes backed with two of the 15W offerings. Alongside a USB-A slot, this wall tap streamlines your setup with eight full AC outlets that all come backed by 900-joule surge protection.
ADDTAM 8-Outlet Wall Tap features:
8 widely spaced AC outlets are separated without blocking each other, multiple outlet wall plug can accept the standard N American 2 or 3 prong flat pin plug, must-have accessories for college dorm room, home, office, bedroom, kitchen and etc. Added extra 2 USB C ports for your devices, the USB C port (5V/3A Max), USB A port (5V/2.4A Max). 2 types of USB ports can detect charging devices and provide the best charging speed, ideals for USB devices such as mobile phones, tablets, earphones, etc.
