Smartphone Accessories: ADDTAM 8-Outlet Wall Tap with USB-C $11 (Save 33%), more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAddtam
Save 50% From $6

ADDTAM’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-Outlet Wall Tap with dual USB-C ports for $11.37 Prime shipped. Delivery is free in orders over $25, as well. Down from $17, today’s 33% discount arrives at a new all-time low while also marking one of the first chances to save on this specific model. We typically only see wall taps like this with a single USB-C port, but this offering comes backed with two of the 15W offerings. Alongside a USB-A slot, this wall tap streamlines your setup with eight full AC outlets that all come backed by 900-joule surge protection.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

ADDTAM 8-Outlet Wall Tap features:

8 widely spaced AC outlets are separated without blocking each other, multiple outlet wall plug can accept the standard N American 2 or 3 prong flat pin plug, must-have accessories for college dorm room, home, office, bedroom, kitchen and etc. Added extra 2 USB C ports for your devices, the USB C port (5V/3A Max), USB A port (5V/2.4A Max). 2 types of USB ports can detect charging devices and provide the best charging speed, ideals for USB devices such as mobile phones, tablets, earphones, etc.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Addtam

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pair your Pixel 7/Pro with Google’s official 30W ...
Xbox Series X on sale at $470 Prime shipped, or $500 wi...
Install the Schumacher Level 2 EV Wall Charger inside o...
Microsoft unveils new ‘high-tech fabric’ av...
Elgato’s expansive 32 LCD key Stream Deck XL cust...
Sun Joe SPX1501 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer removes...
8BitDo’s latest pastel Ultimate PC, Steam Deck, a...
Get live translations with these award-winning Bluetoot...
Load more...
Show More Comments