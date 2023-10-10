Score $100 off an Amazon refurb Xbox Series X console for fall Prime Day at $400 shipped

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is now serving up one of the best straight up deals on Xbox Series X yet. You can now lock-in Amazon refurbished Xbox Series X down at $399.99 shipped. Series X regularly fetches $500 new and closer to $450 in Amazon refurbished condition to deliver the best price we can find and one of the lowest totals ever. While we have seen some solid gift card options this year, there’s nothing like a straight up $100 discount coming directly from Amazon – you can feel a little bit safer in case anything happens to go wrong with your particularly refurbished unit. Head below for more details.

Check out these rare fall Prime Day deals on Seagate’s Xbox Series S/X Expansion Cards, all of today’s holiday-worthy console game deals, one of the best prices ever on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller at $88 and even more down below:

Xbox Series X features:

Experience Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom 1TB SSD, and 4K gaming.*

Includes: Xbox Series X console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. Xbox Smart Delivery ensures you play the best available version of your game no matter which console you’re playing on.

Get the most out of your Xbox Series X with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately) and be the first to play new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport on day one. Plus, enjoy hundreds of games like Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5 with friends on console, PC, and cloud. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

