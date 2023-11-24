We’ve been rounding up all of the best Black Friday 2023 deals for over a week now, with the shopping event now beginning to come to an end. Before we can get to the Cyber Monday savings, we’re getting all retrospective and highlighting some of our favorite deals. Below, you’ll find our list of the top 10 Black Friday deals still available as of now.

10) Aventon steals the show with e-bike deals

This week has seen all of our favorite e-bikes go on sale. There are tons of price cuts that offer plenty of savings as well as the best prices of the year in honor of Black Friday. But when we asked out resident Green Deals editor what the best of the best was, she noted just how enticing Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike is. Especially now that it’s on sale for $1,524.

The company’s Black Friday sale has plenty of perks like bundled accessories that total up to $634 in added value, but the cash discount from $2,199 is already doing so much of the heavy lifting to make this one of our favorite deals of the season.

9) Level up your iPhone 15 gameplay with BACKBONE

If you plan on gaming on your iPhone, then you need one of the BACKBONE controller grips. The company’s new second-generation mobile controllers are at the best prices we’ve seen, with even the new USB-C version clocking in at $70. It’s compatible with iPhone 15 out of the box, and steps up your game for everything from Apple Arcade titles to booting up cloud streaming games and more.

8) Nomad’s Apple accessories are 30% off

Nomad makes some of our favorite Apple accessories, and now you can buy them for even less. Thanks to a 30% off sitewide sale, you’ll be able to outfit your new iPhone 15 with the company’s signature Horween leather cases at the best price yet, as well as a collection of other MagSafe chargers, Apple Watch bands, and tons of other accessories.

7) Sonos Black Friday sale goes live

Sonos hardly ever discounts its lineup of smart speakers and soundbars. So when the company does, it’s notable. This year’s holiday shopping discount is making the savings even better, with the first-ever price cut on its new Era 100 speaker. The just-released addition to its lineup arrives with a $50 price cut attached, delivering AirPlay 2, stereo audio, and AirPlay 2 at $199.

Plus, there’s a whole other lineup of gear that hardly ever goes on sale – all of which starts from $134.

6) Target’s $350 PS5 discount was almost too good to be true

In what very well could have been the very best Black Friday sale of the year, Target’s PS5 discount down to $350 was almost too good to be true – but then the retailer noted it was for in-store shopping only. Still, if you managed to lock-in the offer, this $150 discount is as good as it gets for bringing one the latest-generation console from Sony. And if you missed out on that Target offer, Amazon has one at $450 right now.

5) Black Friday is the best time to buy a TV

TVs are always a highlight when it comes to Black Friday, and the deals this year are some of the best we have ever seen. The holiday event is living up to its reputation as being the best time of the year to buy a TV, with tons of different offers for upgrading the home theater. We break down all of the best options from the likes of LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, and Amazon, all of which are starting at $200.

4) Beats Studio Pro now 50% off

With just about every pair of headphones and earbuds from all of our favorite brands getting in on the savings this week, picking a highlight in the category is a bit difficult. Thankfully, the Beats Studio Pro make things easier with a 50% price cut that is as enticing as it gets. The new headphones have been deemed an AirPods Max killer by quite a few of us here at 9to5, and the discount down to $170 is certainly making that more of the case.

3) Foldables are affordable with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5

One of the biggest stories of Black Friday 2023 is that foldables are finally affordable. There isn’t a better example of that than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, especially considering it’s down to a new all-time low. Beating out the latest folding handsets from Google and OnePlus, Samsung’s option provides one of the more tried and true smartphones out there with $500 in savings attached.

The discount scores you a 7.6-inch folding screen for $1,300. While there isn’t anything too radically different from previous years, you’ll find a more reliable hinge design with a Snapdragon Gen 2 chip powering the Android 13 experience.

2) M3 MacBook Pro just started shipping earlier in the month

It’s not all too often that Apple’s latest releases show up on these holiday shopping sales – especially not a release that just started shipping a few weeks ago. But that’s why it’s no surprise at all to see the new M3/Pro MacBook Pro series clocking in as one of the best Black Friday 2023 deals. Pricing on both the 14- and 16-inch models start at $1,449, with the savings taking as much as $300 off the all-new releases.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Pros deliver the company’s latest in-house silicon with plenty of performance improvements to justify the upgrade from the original M1 series. There’s refreshed Space Black finishes to enjoy, as well as other features like MagSafe charging, brighter Retina XDR displays, and macOS Sonoma.

1) AirPods Pro 2 at just $169 is the best Black Friday deal

Headlining all of the discounts right now for Black Friday, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are taking the spotlight. No, not the new USB-C version, but the original pair of second-generation buds with a Lightning charging case. If you don’t mind sticking with Apple’s in-house cable instead, then you can score all of the company’s latest listening tech for even less.

There’s some best-in-class active noise cancellation and a new adaptive transparency mode that can detect when you’re talking to someone. Not to mention Spatial Audio support, and an updated charging case with Find My tech and a built-in speaker. Getting all of that for just $169 is really as good as it gets – but if you do need USB-C, then you can at least drop the price to $190 from $249.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!