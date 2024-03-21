Amazon offers up to 40% off collection of G-SHOCK watches from $46 in Big Spring Sale

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFashionBig Spring SaleCasio
40% off From $46
G-SHOCK watch deals

Alongside these deals on Citizen, Timex, and Tissot models, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, is also serving up a sizable selection of Casio timepieces and its G-SHOCK watches. Alongside the highlights down below, one notable model on sale today is the G-SHOCK 6900 SERIES GW6900-1 Solar Sport Watch down at $78.45 shipped. This model carries a $140 regular price directly from Casio and is now seeing a solid 40% price drop for the Amazon Big Spring Sale event. While it has been hovering in the $90 range at Amazon as of late, this is the lowest we have tracked there in over a year. This shock-resistant tool watch rests inside of a stainless steel case with an LED backlight and a range of complications – multi-band six atomic timekeeping, world time, daily alarm with snooze, 12 and 24-hour formats, and solar power battery. Head below for more details and additional G-SHOCK price drops at Amazon. 

Amazon Big Spring Sale G-SHOCK deals:

Check out Shinola’s new Runwell 41, but if you’re more into the smart watches, dive into the deals below:

  • Just-released OnePlus Watch 2 sees first discount to $250
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches start from $240
  • Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is perfect for Series 9 at $43
  • Twelve South’s TimePorter band mount at $25

G-SHOCK GW6900-1 Solar Sport Watch features:

  • Shock-resistant watch featuring LED backlight with day, date, and time display
  • Additional features include multi-band six atomic timekeeping, world time, daily alarm with snooze, 12 and 24-hour formats, and solar power battery
  • 41 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window.Size of case / total weight 53.2 x 50.0 x 17.7mm / 63g
  • Japanese quartz movement with digital display
  • Silicone band with buckle closure

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Big Spring Sale Casio

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Control built-in lighting with Siri: TP-Link Matter, Ho...
Echelon’s EX-15 smart connect fitness bike with free ...
Smartwool restocks all-new Run Compression Socks for $4...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X 187Wh portable power statio...
Samsung’s new 2024 TVs now available for purchase...
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C fall to new all-time low of $1...
Charge PDP’s Xbox Series X|S remote over USB-C or...
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale takes up to 45% off Schw...
Load more...
Show More Comments