Amazon offers up to 40% off collection of G-SHOCK watches from $46 in Big Spring Sale

Alongside these deals on Citizen, Timex, and Tissot models, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, is also serving up a sizable selection of Casio timepieces and its G-SHOCK watches. Alongside the highlights down below, one notable model on sale today is the G-SHOCK 6900 SERIES GW6900-1 Solar Sport Watch down at $78.45 shipped. This model carries a $140 regular price directly from Casio and is now seeing a solid 40% price drop for the Amazon Big Spring Sale event. While it has been hovering in the $90 range at Amazon as of late, this is the lowest we have tracked there in over a year. This shock-resistant tool watch rests inside of a stainless steel case with an LED backlight and a range of complications – multi-band six atomic timekeeping, world time, daily alarm with snooze, 12 and 24-hour formats, and solar power battery. Head below for more details and additional G-SHOCK price drops at Amazon.

Amazon Big Spring Sale G-SHOCK deals:

G-SHOCK GW6900-1 Solar Sport Watch features:

Shock-resistant watch featuring LED backlight with day, date, and time display

Additional features include multi-band six atomic timekeeping, world time, daily alarm with snooze, 12 and 24-hour formats, and solar power battery

41 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window.Size of case / total weight 53.2 x 50.0 x 17.7mm / 63g

Japanese quartz movement with digital display

Silicone band with buckle closure

