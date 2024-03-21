NIU KQi2 Pro foldable electric scooter falls to $380 (Reg. $599) in 1-day Best Buy sale

Best Buy is offering the NIU KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric KickScooter for $379.98 shipped. Down from a $599 price tag, this particular model only saw a few discounts over 2023, with Black Friday sales dropping costs the furthest to a $369 low. We haven’t seen any notable discounts in the new year before today’s deal, which comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low from Black Friday sales.

The NIU KQi2 comes equipped with a 300W rear-wheel drive and a 48V battery that pushes the scooter up to 17.4 MPH speeds for a 25-mile range on a single 7-hour charge. It sports a sleek, minimalist design that has been streamlined for more ergonomic comfort and features four different riding modes: e-save, sport, custom, pedestrian. It also has an IP54 water-resistance rating, 10-inch wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, a front drum brake as well as a rear regenerative brake, an LED dashboard display, and a foldable body for easy transport and storage. Through the companion app you’ll be able to connect your smartphone to your e-scooter, allowing you to monitor its performance levels and even adjust settings to fit your needs.

You can also check out the Big Spring Sale discounts happening across a selection of Hiboy EVs, taking up to 49% off models like the EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike that hit a new all-time low. Able to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go.

Considering making the jump to e-bikes? Well, be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models, with Aventon Bikes offering a similar promotion as well. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

NIU KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric KickScooter features:

Performance Perfect for the City17.4mph top speed and up to 25-mile range

Sleek DesignA minimalist, streamlined design that’s more ergonomic, longer-lasting, and easier on the eyes with customizable grip tape

Maximum ComfortWide handlebars (20.5″) and large tires (10″ x 2.3″) make for a smooth commute

Powerful BatteryA superior 48V lithium battery (365Wh) with a 7-hour charge time

Uphill PerformanceWith a 300W rear wheel drive, effortlessly take on slopes with a 15% incline

UL2271 CompliantTested and certified to UL2271 safety standard.

