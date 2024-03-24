Rare deal knocks the official PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset down to $70 (Reg. $100)

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is straight up 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is one of only a few times we have ever tracked a discount on this set in the last year or more. While they might not be the newer PULSE 3D Elite set or the PULSE Explore earbuds, those will run you $150 and $200 respectively. Head below for more details. Head below for more details.

The official PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is “fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles” with hidden noise-cancelling microphones, up to 12 hours of wireless play, and a built-in rechargeable battery – you can also connect to PS VR and mobile devices with the included audio cable.

Check out the PlayStation-compatible Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller while it’s at its best price of the year. And then scope out more of the latest from PlayStation below:

PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset features:

Fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. Enjoy comfortable gaming with refined earpads and headband strap. Play in style with a sleek design that complements the PS5 console. Available when feature is supported by game.Specific uses for product : Gaming.Special feature : lightweight.

Designed for gamers – Chat with friends through the hidden noise-cancelling microphones. Quickly adjust audio and chat settings with easy-access controls. Internet and account for PlayStation Network required.

Take your adventures further – Enjoy up to 12 hours wireless play with the built-in rechargeable battery. Easily connect to your PS5 or PS4 console using the wireless adaptor. Connect to PS VR and mobile devices with the included audio cable. Built-in headset controls not supported on PS VR and mobile devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!