Rare deal knocks the official PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset down to $70 (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesSonyBig Spring Sale
30% off $70
PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is straight up 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is one of only a few times we have ever tracked a discount on this set in the last year or more. While they might not be the newer PULSE 3D Elite set or the PULSE Explore earbuds, those will run you $150 and $200 respectively. Head below for more details. Head below for more details. 

The official PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is “fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles” with hidden noise-cancelling microphones, up to 12 hours of wireless play, and a built-in rechargeable battery – you can also connect to PS VR and mobile devices with the included audio cable. 

Check out the PlayStation-compatible Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller while it’s at its best price of the year. And then scope out more of the latest from PlayStation below:

PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset features:

  • Fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. Enjoy comfortable gaming with refined earpads and headband strap. Play in style with a sleek design that complements the PS5 console. Available when feature is supported by game.Specific uses for product : Gaming.Special feature : lightweight.
  • Designed for gamers – Chat with friends through the hidden noise-cancelling microphones. Quickly adjust audio and chat settings with easy-access controls. Internet and account for PlayStation Network required.
  • Take your adventures further – Enjoy up to 12 hours wireless play with the built-in rechargeable battery. Easily connect to your PS5 or PS4 console using the wireless adaptor. Connect to PS VR and mobile devices with the included audio cable. Built-in headset controls not supported on PS VR and mobile devices.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony Big Spring Sale

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO depicts Order 66 in upcoming Star Wars BARC Speede...
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Kindle reader deals: $85...
Rad Power flash sale gives you $100 off e-bike and free...
Anova’s Precision Port handheld vacuum sealer hit...
LEGO Sith Infiltrator slated to launch on May 1 with 25...
Big Spring Sale microSD card deals from $13: SanDisk 5...
Tested: Charge 3 devices with Journey’s fabric-wr...
Spring savings take $70 off Sony’s XM5 ANC Headph...
Load more...
Show More Comments