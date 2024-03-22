PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle deals: Disc version $449, or Digital at $400 ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest BuySony
$50 off From $400
PlayStation 5 Slim Console – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Deals on PS5 and especially the new slim model have been hard to come by outside of some light offers on bundles over the holidays last year, but both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the best price yet on the new PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle at $449 shipped. This model debuted shortly after Sony unveiled the latest version of its PlayStation 5, now known as the PS5 Slim. Today’s deal gives folks a chance to land a solid $50 deal on the regular $500 package, just in time for the major update Insomniac has now released for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 featuring New Game+ and a whole host of upgrades and improvements to the experience alongside new suits and much more. Hit the jump for more details. 

The console included with today’s bundle deal is the latest-model disc version of Sony’s Slim PS5 that comes along with a full-game download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It also ships with the full package, including 1TB of internal storage, a DualSense Wireless Controller, a pair of horizontal stand feet, the HDMI cable, power cord, and a USB cable. 

Update: The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (Slim) is now also available at Amazon at $399.99 shipped

Now, if you’re not partial to the disc version, Best Buy is also offering this same bundle with the non disc-version PS5 down at $399.99 shipped. This is a special introductory price that will be live through the end of the month, according to Sony.

Dive into our latest collection of console game deals and then scope out the latest from the world of PlayStation below:

PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle features:

  • Bundle includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 full game digital voucher
  • Slim Design – With PS5, players get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact console design.
  • 1TB of Storage – Keep your favorite games ready and waiting for you to jump in and play with 1TB of SSD storage built in.
  • Box Contents – 1 DualSense Wireless Controller, 2 Horizontal Stand Feet, HDMI Cable, AC Power Cord, USB cable, printed materials, ASTRO’s PLAYROOM (Pre-installed game)
  • PS5 console (CFI-2000 model group – slim). Vertical Stand sold separately.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off site...
NIU KQi3 Max foldable electric scooter falls to $760 (R...
Pokémon’s new Temporal Forces TCG expansion sees lau...
Today’s best iOS app deals: FurryFury Smash &...
Today’s best game deals: Prince of Persia Lost Cr...
Bring home a Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Maker at $122 (R...
Apple’s official iPhone 15 silicone cases start f...
Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse brings ergonomics to...
Load more...
Show More Comments