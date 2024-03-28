Jetson’s Canyon folding e-scooter with 22-mile range returns to Amazon starting at $417

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter with two varying discounts based on location, the first of which falls to $417.28 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon – and the second falling to $495.52 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Already down from its $900 MSRP, this is only the fifth discount we have tracked over the course of the last year and comes in as a 54% or 45% markdown off the going rate, saving you a whopping $483 to $404 off the MSRP. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website anymore either, as it has been retired since December, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

For more options, check out the ongoing deals for a collection of Segway Ninebot electric kickscooters, like the Segway Ninebot F2 Pro KickScooter that provides a 20 MPH top speed for up to 34 miles on a single charge and features Apple Find My capabilities for added theft protection. Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing too, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well.

Then there are the 9to5toys favorites like Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Rad Power’s ongoing flash sale that is taking $100 off the price tag of two e-bike models and also giving you one free accessory of your choice that is worth up to $100. Juiced Bikes also recently launched a long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases.

Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter features:

Top Speed: Get where you need to be fast with the Canyon’s top speed of 15.5 mphto make an impact

Max Range: A max range of 22miles allows riders to explore their neighborhood or commute all on a single battery charge

LCD Display: Track battery life, speed, and miles ridden

Speed Modes: Select from three speed modes

Brake Style: The Canyon comes with a hand brake

Easy Folding Mechanism: Put away and store the Canyon with ease

