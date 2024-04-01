Hover-1’s Altai Pro R750 e-bike cruises at 28 MPH for 55 miles for $1,333 (Reg. $3,000)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike for $1,333.24 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its $3,000 price tag, this e-bike only received one discount in the first half of 2023, with summer’s end bringing more frequent and larger price cuts. We saw the biggest of these latter discounts occur during the first week of the new year where costs were brought down in recurring increments until hitting the $1,270 low. Today’s deal comes in as the first big price drop since January, amounting to a massive 56% markdown off the going rate that gives you $1,667 in savings and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $63 above the all-time low from January.

Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Head below to read more.

More Hover-1 EV discounts:

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring into March sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike features:

OFF-ROAD READY WITH ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The adjustable air suspension fork can be adjusted to your preference for a softer or stiffer ride.

LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.

LONG-LASTING, REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 55 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.

APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, and adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

MID-MOUNTED DISPLAY – The integrated 3.5 LCD display shows your current speed, battery level, odometer, pedal assist level, and more.

