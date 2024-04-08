Save $900 on NIU’s class 3 BQI-C3 Pro e-bike with 90-mile range at $1,300 (Today only)

Best Buy is offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,299.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, it saw various discounts scattered across 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $1,300 during Labor Day sales. In the new year we’ve seen one previous 1-day sale like this back on Valentine’s day, where it fell to $1,500. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $200 and landing as a return to the all-time low matching Labor Day sales. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

The NIU BQI-C3 Pro comes equipped with a 750W peak-rated rear hub motor alongside dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries that propel the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 90 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters. It also comes with plenty of extra features that enhance the riding experience like a kickstand, the integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, internally routed wiring, IP65 waterproof rating for the motor, IP67 waterproof rating for the battery, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display that gives you real-time readouts of both individual battery levels, distance, travel times, speed, and more.

NIU BQI-C3 Pro e-bike features:

With a capacity of 920Wh, the BQi-C3 Pro’s swappable dual batteries will carry you up to 90 miles – a range that is incomparable at this price. Designed with the whole riding experience in mind, the BQi-C3 Pro features clean, simple lines and colors and a deep step through frame that is safe and stable for riders of all sizes. Suggested height 5’2″- 6’6″. Completely integrated dual batteries hide within the frame of the BQi-C3 Pro, only highlighted by the paint job. It’s a clean, minimalist design that goes as well with any outfit. Oh, it’s raining? No problem. The BQi-C3 Pro is rated IP45 water resistant*, with built-in fenders to keep your shoes clean and your feet dry while you power through those puddles. Even Better, The battery is rated IP67 while the motor is rated IP65. Stop quickly and safely with front and rear disc brakes, and use the integrated Halo light and Tail Light to see and stay visible, even in the dark of night.

