Lamicall’s vegan MagSafe wallet stand now starts from just $13 in all colors (Reg. $25)

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering a sizable deal on all colors of its Magsafe Wallet Stand. Regularly $25, you can score all four colorways starting from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to apply coupon code LAMIRW10 at checkout. This is 48% off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked since it launched on Amazon back in December at as much as $40. This is an eco-conscious vegan leather MagSafe wallet for iPhone 12 through 15 (or other handsets with MagSafe-friendly cases). It can carry up to three cards at a time with built-in RFID protection and kickstand action. With support for 10- to 170-degree adjustable viewing angles, you can perch your handset up in either landscape or portrait mode. Head below for more details.

While you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable MagSafe wallet from a brand we feature around here on regular basis right now, folks looking to take it up a slight notch to $20 can land Spigen’s latest Smart Fold 2 kickstand MagSafe wallet. This model debuted earlier this year at $30 and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time. All of the details are right here.

And for some of the more high-tech and premium solutions out there, browse through some of the latest and greatest down below:

Lamicall Magsafe Wallet Stand features:

Compared with other 80g+ card holder on the market, this magnetic iPhone wallet for Magsafe is upgraded to 65g lightweight. Also the card holder maintains a strong magnetic, RFID protection and durable hinge rotation. With this 3 card slots slim mag safe wallet, you can easily carry your essential cards: credit cards, IDs, transit passes etc. 6 X N52 powerful magnets are 30% stronger than the apple official card holder for magsafe wallet, which ensure that your iphone wallet stand stays attaching your iphone securely, even when adjusting the viewing angle. Our magnetic for magsafe iphone wallet card holder has 10° – 170° rotation feature that allows you to customize the viewing angle of your iPhone. The hinge of the stand is durable to adjust to your eager sight smoothly, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience.

