Seagate’s official Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card hits one of its best prices at $105

Woot is now offering the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series X|S down at $104.99 shipped. While it has been hovering in the $150 range at Amazon as of late, it currently sells for $125 there on sale and is now at the lowest price we can find via Woot – it still carries a regular price of $220 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention and sitting at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. You will still find the 2TB model marked down to $249.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy – this one has most recently been fetching $280 and launched at $360. The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Cards for Xbox that launched back in June are the only other officially licensed option out there. While you can land the 512GB model down at $75 as a more affordable solution, the 1TB model is going for $150 right now. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Cards leverages Xbox Velocity Architecture and the lauded quick resume functionality to expand your storage and add new life to your machine as we push towards the big summer and holiday releases this year. They allow gamers to “seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.”

More of the latest from Xbox:

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

