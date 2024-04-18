NIU KQi3 Max foldable electric scooter returns to $760 (Reg. $1,000) in 1-day Best Buy sale

Best Buy is offering the NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter for $759.98 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $1,000, this model saw few discounts over 2023, dropping to $559 with the biggest of them. Last month we saw this same 1-day discount down to $760, with today’s deal coming in as a repeat 24% markdown off the going rate that lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 450W rear-wheel drive motor and a 48V battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features a triple braking system alongside self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features a halo headlight, brake lights, a foldable frame, and an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

As a cheaper alternative, Best Buy is also offering the KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric Kick Scooter for $499, down from $599. You’ll also find this price matching the current Amazon listing as well. It comes equipped with a 300W rear-wheel drive and a 48V battery that pushes the scooter up to 17.4 MPH speeds for a 25-mile range on a single 7-hour charge. It features four riding modes, an IP54 water-resistance rating, 10-inch wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, a front drum brake as well as a rear regenerative brake, an LED dashboard display, and a foldable body for easy transport and storage. Like the model above, you’ll also get smart controls through the companion app to adjust settings to fit your needs.

And be sure to check out all the sales that are still going on for popular e-bike brands, like Lectric’s XPedition Dual-Battery Cargo e-bike that is $406 off and also comes with $306 in free gear. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus, as well as the new XPress line of commuter e-bikes that are seeing a pre-order discount of $500 off plus a free extra battery. Likewise, Heybike’s spring sale is taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear, while Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale is seeing up to $600 off e-bikes, particularly the UrbanGlide models, and Velotric’s spring sale is still taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some of the models as well. You’ll also find Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes down to all-time lows at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, now the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Electric Bike Co. has also dropped prices on several e-bike bundles by $200 and are including a free anti-theft alarm along with your purchase.

NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter features:

Unbeatable City Performance23.6 mph unlockable top speed and more than 40 miles of range

Maximum Comfort & StabilityWider handlebar (21.3″), tires (9.5″ x 2.5″) tires, and deck make your commute smoother

Powerful BatteryA superior 48V lithium battery (608.4Wh) with 8-hour charge time

Uphill PerformanceWith a 450W rear wheel drive, effortlessly charge up slopes with a 25% incline

SmartUnlock higher speeds, check your battery status, ride history, lock your scooter and more via the NIU App

UL2271 CompliantTested and certified to UL2271 safety standard.

