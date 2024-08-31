9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly – your go-to spot for the notable deals and latest releases in PC gaming at a glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’re highlighting massive savings on Samsung’s Odyssey Neo OLED G9 curved monitor and new all-time lows on an Alienware desktop and peripherals for your battlestation. We’ll also dive into the details of Razer’s new pro-grade Wolverine V3 Pro controller which is fresh off the press. Let’s dive in!

This week’s best PC gaming gear deals

***All prices subject to change at any time…get’em while they are hot!

As a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale, Dell has dropped its new Alienware Aurora R16 with i7/16GB/1TB/4070 Super to $1,274.99 shipped. You’ll have to enter promo code SAVE15 to see the discounted price at checkout. Regularly $1,900, this relatively new gaming desktop with the latest RTX 4070 Super is now seeing an impressive 33% discount. Today’s deal shaves $625 off its listed price to land at the best price we can find. The same desktop with a higher 32GB RAM is currently fetching $1,800 at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

This week’s best tech accessories

Folks looking to stock up on storage drives can consider Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD at $149.99 shipped. This tried-and-tested portable drive with a $285 list price has been fetching close to $200 in recent months. We did see this one go for less last year, but this particular model hasn’t fetched anything less than $150 since the industry-wide price hike hit SSDs in 2024. Today’s 47% discount shaves $135 off its list price to match the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon this year. Samsung is matching Amazon’s price today on Beige, Black, and Blue variants at $150.

New PC gaming gear releases

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Xbox and PC wireless controller with Hall Effect sticks now available

Lexar’s new 4TB 7,400MB/s Play 2280 Gen 4 SSD for PS5 and PC now available at $380

My personal tech arsenal

Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:

