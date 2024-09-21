9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly – your go-to spot for the notable deals and latest releases in PC gaming at a glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’re turning the spotlight towards some solid deals on gaming monitors from Samsung, Alienware, and more, along with huge savings on keyboards, a gaming chair, and laptops, among other things. We’ll also check out Logitech’s next-gen gaming keyboards, esport mice, and more that debuted at Logi PLAY 2024 this week, along with a surprise VR headset debut.
This week’s best PC gaming gear deals
Upgrade your battlestation with $500 off Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey curved gaming monitor (Reg. $1,300)
We are now tracking a deal at Samsung’s online store that drops its latest Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor back down to $799.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $500 discount on one of the latest Odyssey curved gaming monitors that has fetched as much as $1,300 in recent months. Today’s $800 discounted price is also matched at Amazon, where this 2024 model dropped to the $1,100 mark shortly after its debut before dipping to $900 and, eventually, $800 for the first time in April. It is now back to its lowest price, so head below for details to see if you want to cash in and snag it for your setup.
- SteelSeries’ 2024 Arctis Nova Pro spatial and tempest 3D audio headset hits $303 low
- Razer Enki X Gaming Chair with adjustable recline and lumbar support down at $300
- Massive $350 deal knocks ASUS’ ROG Swift 360Hz 27-inch QHD monitor to $599
- Logitech’s G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboard is back to its best price ever at $150
- Amazon knocked $300 off Alienware’s popular 34-inch QD-OLED curved monitor
- Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed wireless keyboard hits $83 Amazon low
This week’s best tech deals
Score LG’s latest ultra-light, ‘AI-enabled’ Gram 17 laptop at $1,000 with FREE portable monitor ($1,950 value)
We just spotted an unmissable deal at LG’s online store that drops its Gram 17 laptop with Ultra 7/16GB/1TB to $999.99 shipped. You’re looking at a $600 discount on a machine that usually goes for $1,600. That’s a solid discount for the laptop, but what really seals the deal here is the 16-inch LG Gram +view IPS Portable Monitor that you get for FREE. While configuring your laptop, simply scroll down on this page to claim the free monitor, and then below that you can add both to your cart and see the discounted price at checkout. Head below for more details.
- Anker’s new C20 Smart Scale with Apple Health, customizable screen hits $35 low
- Samsung’s 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor with Gaming Hub hits $242 all-time low
- iPhone and Apple Watch MagSafe chargers don’t get much less than this, grab it for $15
- Amazon just dropped the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to $900 low
- Prime members can snag UGREEN’s Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe foldable charging stand $42
- Land this half TB SanDisk Extreme 5,000MB/s Gen 4 SSD down at $45
New PC gaming gear releases
- Logitech debuts next-gen gaming keyboards, esports mice, and more at Logi PLAY 2024
- HTC Vive debuts new Focus Vision VR headset with support for SteamVR titles
My personal tech arsenal
Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:
- Sony PlayStation 5 console
- Viture Pro AR/XR glasses
- Gravastar M1 Pro
- Steam Deck OLED 512GB
- My gaming rig:
- Case: ASUS Prime AP201 mATX white
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D desktop gaming CPU
- GPU: Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super GPU with 12GB VRAM
- Memory: 32GB TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6400
- SSD: WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe drive
