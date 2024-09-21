9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to 9to5toys Battlestation Weekly – your go-to spot for the notable deals and latest releases in PC gaming at a glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’re turning the spotlight towards some solid deals on gaming monitors from Samsung, Alienware, and more, along with huge savings on keyboards, a gaming chair, and laptops, among other things. We’ll also check out Logitech’s next-gen gaming keyboards, esport mice, and more that debuted at Logi PLAY 2024 this week, along with a surprise VR headset debut.

This week’s best PC gaming gear deals

***All prices subject to change at any time…get’em while they are hot!

We are now tracking a deal at Samsung’s online store that drops its latest Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor back down to $799.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $500 discount on one of the latest Odyssey curved gaming monitors that has fetched as much as $1,300 in recent months. Today’s $800 discounted price is also matched at Amazon, where this 2024 model dropped to the $1,100 mark shortly after its debut before dipping to $900 and, eventually, $800 for the first time in April. It is now back to its lowest price, so head below for details to see if you want to cash in and snag it for your setup.

This week’s best tech deals

We just spotted an unmissable deal at LG’s online store that drops its Gram 17 laptop with Ultra 7/16GB/1TB to $999.99 shipped. You’re looking at a $600 discount on a machine that usually goes for $1,600. That’s a solid discount for the laptop, but what really seals the deal here is the 16-inch LG Gram +view IPS Portable Monitor that you get for FREE. While configuring your laptop, simply scroll down on this page to claim the free monitor, and then below that you can add both to your cart and see the discounted price at checkout. Head below for more details.

New PC gaming gear releases

My personal tech arsenal

Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!