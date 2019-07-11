Earlier this month we got a look at two new Tatooine creations which would be debuting at SDCC. Now LEGO is taking the wraps off the third Comic-Con exclusive build, a new Sith Trooper Bust. As the first kit from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the over 480-piece creation assembles the newest member of the First Order. The red-armored soldier will be making its brick-built debut at the convention later this month. Head below for a closer look.

Sith Trooper assembles in new LEGO bust set

For its final pre-Comic-Con release, LEGO has debuted the very first The Rise of Skywalker set. As we saw with The Last Jedi back in 2017, LEGO always likes to kick off the release of a new Star Wars film with several brick-built starfighters and scenes. In the lead up to this year’s silver screen debut, we’ve now gotten a first look at the latest character from a galaxy far, far away.

As the First Order’s newest enlisted solider, the Sith Trooper is the latest in stormtrooper designs. Featuring sleek red armor, you’ll find an appearance which heavily draws inspiration from the Prequel Era Clone Troopers. Assembling in LEGO’s latest kit, the Sith Trooper Bust stacks up to 484 pieces.

This isn’t the first time that LEGO has unveiled a brick-built bust in the likeness of a Star Wars baddie. Back in March, Star Wars celebration brought with it a 330-piece Darth Vader Bust; with this new kit being the second Star Wars bust we’ve seen from LEGO this year.

Journey to San Diego to get LEGO’s latest

Following suit from the past two Comic-Con exclusive kits announced this year, the latest Star Wars set will be getting a limited release as well. Those wishing to add the Sith Trooper Bust to their collections will need to attend the San Diego convention next week and have already submitted a ticket to the Comic-Con Exclusives portal.

Just like the Captain Marvel and Batman creations, the LEGO Sith Trooper Bust will sell for $45. You’ll find the same comic-inspired box art and packaging, which helps cement this as a collector’s item.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Of this year’s Comic-Con exclusives, the Star Wars theme once again steals the show. The Sith Trooper Bust is a fantastic LEGO model that certainly earns the collector’s item nature. One silver lining here is that there doesn’t appear to be any exclusive elements in the creation; meaning at some point in the future you’ll be able to assemble your own version sans the SDCC packaging.

