Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection 2 $9.50, Just Cause 4 Gold $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 on Xbox One for $9.49. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $20, this one starts at $13+ on Amazon and is now at the best we can find. It features Mega Man 7 through 10 along with a series of enhancements, a boss rush mode and much more. Head below for deals on titles like Judgment, Just Cause 4 Gold Edition, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and many more.
More game/console deals:
***Note: Use code SEPTSAVE19 at checkout on the Nintendo Switch Google Express deals. First time customers only.
- Judgment $39 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Just Cause 4 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Splatoon 2: Starter $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $50) | Google Express
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Donkey Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $50) | Google Express
- Octopath Traveler $37 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $36 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $36 (Reg. $50+) | Google Express
- Dragon Quest XI Switch $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster Switch $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Days Gone $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Xbox from $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $36 (Reg. $50+) | Microsoft
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- LEGO Jurassic World pre-order $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Releases September 17th
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Guacamelee! 2 $7 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete $8 (Reg. $23) | PSN
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
