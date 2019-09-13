Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection 2 $9.50, Just Cause 4 Gold $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 on Xbox One for $9.49. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $20, this one starts at $13+ on Amazon and is now at the best we can find. It features Mega Man 7 through 10 along with a series of enhancements, a boss rush mode and much more. Head below for deals on titles like Judgment, Just Cause 4 Gold Edition, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and many more.

More game/console deals:

***Note: Use code SEPTSAVE19 at checkout on the Nintendo Switch Google Express deals. First time customers only.

