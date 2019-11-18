Crystal DualShock 4 Controller hits holiday pricing now at $40 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is now offering the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Crystal for $39.99 shipped. Now matched at Walmart. Regularly $65 at GameStop, Best Buy and elsewhere, this is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While we can’t say for sure which colors will be included, most DualShock 4 controllers will drop to $40 for Black Friday, if not $39. In other words, you can already score holiday pricing on this model without the lines or the chance it will sell out on you. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s game roundup for more.

This is the current generation DualShock 4 controller in the crystal clear colorway. Features include the touch pad, integrated light bar, built-in speaker, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more.

On top of Amazon detailing its biggest upcoming Black Friday deals this morning, it has been a busy one for Sony as well. Not only do we already have PS Plus memberships at $5 below the official Black Friday prices, but PSN gift cards are now available at a discount as well. This morning Sony unveiled its hardware and physical game deals including up to $160 off consoles while GameStop is now advertising $100 off the Pro-level machine as well. Browse the rest of the best upcoming Black Friday 2019 deals right here.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:

Precision control The enhanced feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DualShock 4 wireless Controller offers players absolute control over all games on the PlayStation 4 system

Sharing at your fingertips The addition of the share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as Easy as a press of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system

New ways to play Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games

