The 2019 model Nintendo Switch + extra controller and case: $299 ($340 value)

Walmart is now offering the 2019 model Nintendo Switch console with an Ematic Nintendo Switch Wired Controller and travel case for $299 shipped. The better battery model Switch is regularly $300 while the controller and case both regularly fetch $20 at Walmart. That leaves you with a savings of roughly $40. While Amazon is offering $30 gift cards with the purchase of this console, today’s deal is arguably a slightly better value. But either way, this is just more discounted choices for anyone looking to score Nintendo’s latest hybrid machine. Still confused about which Switch is which? Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between the two models. More details below.

As we mentioned above, Amazon is still offering $30 gift cards with Switch, which may very well be a more suitable option for some despite today’s accessory bundle offering a slightly better overall value.

In other Nintendo deals, the Switch Pro Controller is now available for just $55 shipped at Amazon and elsewhere along with the official NES controllers for $35 shipped. Here are today’s best game deals and the Switch eShop Game Awards sale from $4.

New Nintendo Switch Console:

Play your way with the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Whether you’re at home or on the go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch system is designed to fit your life. Dock your Nintendo Switch to enjoy HD gaming on your TV. Heading out? Just undock your console and keep playing in handheld mode

This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5 to 9 hours

The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (games sold separately)

