Don’t pay full price for PS Plus, 1-year memberships are now $37 (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $36.99 with free delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is matching our previous mention and well under the official $45 Black Friday 2019 pricing. The next best option right now is CDKeys at $39. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time or looking to extend an existing subscription, don’t get stuck paying full price because you waited until the last minute. Huge PSN deals, access to the free game library every month, and online multiplayer are just a few of the perks here. Jump below the fold for more details.

Sony just launched a new Totally Digital sale with a series of stellar indie games from $4 and there are still hundreds of titles on sale in the Games Under $20 PSN event. All of the rest of today’s best deals are in the usual place for you and there’s still time to score this month’s PS Plus freebies: Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

In case you missed it, here’s the new OLED-equipped DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, the very first MLB The Show 20 gameplay footage and you’ll find some new hybrid PS4 consoles in our Best of CES 2020 Awards.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!