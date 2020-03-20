Explore the open-world Tempest Pirate Action RPG at 50% off, now $4 on iOS

Set sail on the open seas of the Tempest as you “rob galleons, sink warships, and destroy forts.” The highly-rated pirate action RPG for iOS is now on sale at 50% off. That means you can add this one to your iOS library at $3.99 for a limited time, down from the regularly $8. While we have seen price drops on this one the past, and will likely in the future, now’s a great time to explore dozens of islands as you upgrade your crew “from green hands to salted sea wolves” and fell legendary beasts of the deep. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

