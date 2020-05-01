It’s now time to head into the first weekend of May with all of today’s best Android app deals in tow. Some discounted Android games and apps can go a long way keeping folks occupied at home right now and we are here to collect all of the most notable price drops for you. After seeing an incredibly rare freebie offer on the stellar Deus Ex GO this morning, we are now ready to roundup the rest of today’s best. Highlights include This War of Mine, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, DISTRAINT, Botanicula, Million Onion Hotel, DISTRAINT, and much more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s fresh batch of Android hardware offers are headlined by Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone at a 2020 low of $200 while deals on the brand’s One Hyper are still live from $270. Deals on Google Nest Hub Max and the Google Home speaker are still available and we spotted notable price drops on the Google Fit-compatible Withings smartwatch lineup today as well. And lastly, remember to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for charging gear and more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

This War Of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

