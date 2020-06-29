We are now ready to kick the week off with Monday’s best Android game and app deals. A notable price drop on the popular Agent A continues today and is now sitting alongside a solid offer on XCOM Enemy Within. However, we are now tracking a number of Android deals on 2K games, RPGs, puzzlers, PDF editors, and more. Highlights include NBA 2K20, Animal Camp, Defense Zone 2 HD, Door Kickers, PDF Editor & Creator, Siege of Dragonspear, and much more. Head below for a look at today’s complete list of Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite at 35% off to go alongside ongoing handset offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Sony’s Xperia 1 OLED. Along with HP’s 11.6-inch model, we are now seeing the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with two USB-C ports down at $230 as well. Our Android charging gear and accessory deals can be found right here as well as in the latest Anker Amazon sale from $10.

Take classic 2K action on the go with NBA 2K20 for mobile, featuring 5 new NBA Stories, a new MyCAREER storyline, and an all-new Run The Streets mode! From 5-on-5 basketball with current or all-time great NBA teams to streetball in Blacktop, NBA 2K20 is filled with a variety of game modes for all players. For the first time in any NBA 2K game, take your MyPLAYER around the world in a series of 3-on-3 streetball competitions. Get on a hot streak and takeover the game with greatly improved abilities and attributes. Compete against other players for a place on the Ranked Leaderboard or see how far you can go through the Championship.

