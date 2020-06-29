We are now ready to kick the week off with Monday’s best Android game and app deals. A notable price drop on the popular Agent A continues today and is now sitting alongside a solid offer on XCOM Enemy Within. However, we are now tracking a number of Android deals on 2K games, RPGs, puzzlers, PDF editors, and more. Highlights include NBA 2K20, Animal Camp, Defense Zone 2 HD, Door Kickers, PDF Editor & Creator, Siege of Dragonspear, and much more. Head below for a look at today’s complete list of Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Animal Camp – Healing Resort FREE (Reg. $1)
- Doodle Pixel – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG FREE (Reg. $2)
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Defense Zone 2 HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Wonder Knights PV FREE (Reg. $4)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $3.50 (Reg. $10)
- XCOM: Enemy Within $2 (Reg. $5)
- NBA 2K20 $2 (Reg. $6)
- LYNE $1 (Reg. $2)
- Alarm clock PRO $2.50 (Reg. $8)
- PDF Editor & Creator, Tool , Merge $3 (Reg. $10)
- Door Kickers: Action Squad $2 (Reg. $3)
- Door Kickers $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dots Sync – Addictive Symmetric $1 (Reg. $2)
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1 (Reg. $2)
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $1 (Reg. $3)
- Misadventures of Laura Silver $3.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- Stardash – Remastered $1 (Reg. $2)
- Siege of Dragonspear $5 (Reg. $10)
- DirectChat Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite at 35% off to go alongside ongoing handset offers on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Sony’s Xperia 1 OLED. Along with HP’s 11.6-inch model, we are now seeing the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with two USB-C ports down at $230 as well. Our Android charging gear and accessory deals can be found right here as well as in the latest Anker Amazon sale from $10.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus FREE (Reg. $1)
- Riddle Me 2019 – A Riddles game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mine World :VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cartoon Craft FREE (Reg. $1)
- Math Shot FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight FREE (Reg. $1)
- My Celestial Tree VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ontrax – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wave $1 (Reg. $2)
- Majotori $1 (Reg. $3)
- Monster RPG 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Trippy Goat $1 (Reg. $3)
- Folder Lock Pro $2 (Reg. $4)
- Alle krankheiten $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon $2 (Reg. $4)
- Potion Explosion $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $2 (Reg. $5)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $1 (Reg. $5)
- Adventurous Box $1 (Reg. $2)
More on NBA 2K20:
Take classic 2K action on the go with NBA 2K20 for mobile, featuring 5 new NBA Stories, a new MyCAREER storyline, and an all-new Run The Streets mode! From 5-on-5 basketball with current or all-time great NBA teams to streetball in Blacktop, NBA 2K20 is filled with a variety of game modes for all players. For the first time in any NBA 2K game, take your MyPLAYER around the world in a series of 3-on-3 streetball competitions. Get on a hot streak and takeover the game with greatly improved abilities and attributes. Compete against other players for a place on the Ranked Leaderboard or see how far you can go through the Championship.
