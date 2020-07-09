We are now ready to roundup all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies. Today’s collection includes giant man-eating worms, sci-fi space vikings, turn-based strategy, reminder apps, barcode scanners, and astral projection puzzle solving. Everyday of the work week we gather up all of the best price drops on Google Play and today is no exception. Highlights include Death Worm, Star Vikings Forever, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Unit Converter Pro, Reminder Pro, Beast Towers TD, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Our Android hardware deals are headlined by a series of Samsung Galaxy smartphones starting at $100 for today only. Those offers join ongoing price drops on the Motorola Moto G8 Play and Google’s fast Qi Pixel Stand along with all of the charging gear and audio deals you’ll in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. We also have a some interesting offers on other Android add-ons today including Garmin’s vívomove 3S wearable, NEOGEO’s hybrid Arcade Stick mini, and this smart temperature control travel mug.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Death Worm :

What is he? An alien? An awakened prehistoric predator? Genetic monster? It is really not important for those unfortunate who have sunk into oblivion in his giant poisonous throat. Nothing personal – it’s just the predator’s lunch time. Jungle or city, hot sands or Antarctic ice desert – the Monster feeds everywhere… and the terror never ends! Animals, birds, businessmen, punks, lizards, and even dangerous predators like tiger are now nothing more than snacks for your omnivorous monster worm!

