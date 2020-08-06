Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Final Fantasy games, and much more

- Aug. 6th 2020 3:24 pm ET

We are now ready to collect all of today’s most deals on Android apps and games. This morning, Anker released a new Android gaming controller and now it’s time to score some discounted titles to play with it. Today’s collection is quite a notable one featuring a series of deals for both the parents and kids. Highlights include loads of classic Final Fantasy games, Chrono Trigger, Sago Mini apps for the kids, MPC MACHINE, and much more. hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s most notable aNdroid app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by Google Pixel 3a/XL and 4/XL starting from $190. That’s on top of this deal on Samsung’s A71 5G Smartphone, an unlocked Moto G7, and the Galaxy S10/+/e lineup. Alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6, today we saw Samsung’s new QLED Galaxy Book at $150 off. The Nest Wifi bundles are still starting at $199 along with these Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch offers, but we also spotted a great deal on Google Nest Hub this morning. You’ll find all of today’s best accessory deals in the usual place.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on FINAL FANTASY VII:

With its unshakeable monopoly over Mako energy production, the evil Shinra Electric Power Company holds tight to the reigns of world power. One day, a Mako reactor serving the sprawling metropolis of Midgar is attacked and destroyed in a bombing raid by a revolutionary group calling themselves Avalanche. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite “Soldier” unit takes part in the raid as a mercenary hired by Avalanche and sets events in motion that will draw him and his friends into an epic struggle for the fate of the planet itself…

FREE+
