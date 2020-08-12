Upgrade your Pokemon TCG deck, 80-card TAG TEAM bundle now $30 (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokemon Trading Card Game: TAG TEAM Powers Collection (Assortment) for $30 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $50 at GameStop and currently going for $43 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $42.50, today’s deal is $20 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Best Buy is charging $50 for comparison. With the new Battle Academy Pokemon TCG playing board just recently hitting store shelves, now might be a good time to infuse your collection with the eight booster packs found in today’s bundle. On top of three exclusive “foil promo cards featuring Espeon & Deoxys-GX, Umbreon & Darkrai-GX, and Eevee-GX,” this bundle includes 80 cards total via the latest Sword and Shield expansion. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If today’s bundle is overkill for you, or you already have the exclusives it includes, take a look at some of the smaller booster packs and save some cash. You can score this triple-pack of Pokemon TCG booster card packs for under $12 Prime shipped. While it might not include as many cards as today lead deal (30 compared to 80 above), it is a great way to give your collection an upgrade for less.

The world of Pokemon has been a busy one this year to say the least. After Uniqlo unveiled its new apparel collection, the new Battle Academy for Pokemon TCG hit. We then got our first look at a pair of new Pokemon Switch games with New Pokemon Snap and a MOBA-style Pokemon Unite team battle game followed by CASETiFY’s new line of Pokémon Apple accessories.

More on the Pokemon TCG TAG TEAM Powers Collection:

Feeling strong? Then you’re ready for the Pokemon TCG: TAG TEAM Powers Collection, a huge lineup of TAG TEAM Pokemon, Pokemon-GX, and much more. This collection delivers two TAG TEAM Pokemon-GX as etched cards with special artwork, an awesome oversize version of one of these cards, and five additional Pokémon promos to get you fully ready for battle. Feel that power when you add all these Pokémon to your Pokemon TCG collection today!

