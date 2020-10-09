Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Galaxy Trader, Data Defense, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s best Android app deals. This is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on games and apps for your Android devices every afternoon. Today’s collection includes a series of now free photo manipulation suites as well as freebie icon packs, open-world space RPGs, minimalist tower defense, and much more. Highlights include titles like Galaxy Trader, Sketch Me! Pro, TypIt Pro, and Data Defense, among others. Head below for a closer at all of today’s best.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Sketch Me! Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Gif Me! Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Hexaring – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Fledermaus – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- The House: Action-horror FREE (Reg. $1)
- TypIt Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Galaxy Trader $1 (Reg. $3)
- Data Defense $1 (Reg. $5)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calculator $1 (Reg. $2.50)
We are heading into the weekend with some solid Android hardware deals. Alongside today’s new price drops on TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone and Google’s unlocked Pixel 4a, we are still tracking price drops on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Motorola’s razr, and the new Google Pixel 5. On the wearable side of things, the refreshed Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch dropped to $199 (save 33%) today alongside TicWatch’s rugged S2 and everything else you’ll find right here. This morning also saw a brand new look at what next week’s Amazon’s sale festivities will look like just ahead of Anker launching its new pre-Prime Day sale from $15. And don’t forget about our Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on charging gear, audio solutions, and more.
Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma Arisen $20, Zelda Link’s Awakening $50, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- NetX Network Tools PRO FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $3)
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode $2 (Reg. $4)
- Firi – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Jumpies 3 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Heroes Infinity Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2 (Reg. $3)
- This Is the Police 2 $2 (Reg. $8)
- This Is the Police $3.50 (Reg. $8)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron $3 (Reg. $8)
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller $1 (Reg. $3)
- Drink Water Reminder Pro $2 (Reg. $4)
- Wanna Survive $2 (Reg. $3)
- Hangman Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Word Search Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Jack in Space $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Galaxy Trader:
Galaxy Trader is a relaxing, open world space RPG. You’ll enjoy it if you’re looking for a peaceful exploration game that focuses on cargo hauling and trading. Beautiful visuals and an immersive soundtrack – 4 hand crafted solar systems to explore – A massive, realistic scale: Millions of kilometers between planets – Lively traders illustrated with original pixel art – Flashy ships to buy and upgrade – 100% peaceful: There are no baddies to worry about
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!