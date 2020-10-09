Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Galaxy Trader, Data Defense, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s best Android app deals. This is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on games and apps for your Android devices every afternoon. Today’s collection includes a series of now free photo manipulation suites as well as freebie icon packs, open-world space RPGs, minimalist tower defense, and much more. Highlights include titles like Galaxy Trader, Sketch Me! Pro, TypIt Pro, and Data Defense, among others. Head below for a closer at all of today’s best.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More on Galaxy Trader:

Galaxy Trader is a relaxing, open world space RPG. You’ll enjoy it if you’re looking for a peaceful exploration game that focuses on cargo hauling and trading. Beautiful visuals and an immersive soundtrack – 4 hand crafted solar systems to explore – A massive, realistic scale: Millions of kilometers between planets – Lively traders illustrated with original pixel art – Flashy ships to buy and upgrade – 100% peaceful: There are no baddies to worry about

