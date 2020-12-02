Today’s best Android app deals: Love You to Bits, Bring You Home, and many more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list for you. We just spotted Hisense’s Android-powered 65-inch 4K TV at $200 off, but for now it’s on to the day’s most notable price drops on apps from Google Play and beyond. This afternoon’s collection includes titles such as Love You to Bits, Bring You Home, Knots Live Wallpaper, Equalizer FX Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by better-than-Black Friday offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup starting from just $300. While deals on the OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone and HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 are still live, we are also now tracking a notable price drop on the Harman Citation 100 Google Assistant Speaker at $100 for today only. Speaking of Android-friendly add-ons, hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and the Anker Cyber Week sale from $13 with deep deals on stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, and more

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Love You to Bits:

“Love You to Bits” is a crazy cute, purely visual, puzzle-filled, point-and-click, sci-fi adventure spanning all around the universe. You will follow the journey of Kosmo, a clumsy, rookie space explorer in search of Nova, his robot girlfriend. After a fatal accident, all of Nova’s pieces get scattered in outer space! So now Kosmo wants to retrieve all Nova’s bits, rebuild her, and get back together.

