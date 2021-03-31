Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $45, Ghost of Tsushima $38, Witcher 3 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Hitman 3 in digital form via PSN for $44.99. Regularly $60, and still fetching $60 at Amazon and $50 at Walmart in physical form, this is among the best deals we have tracked thus far and the lowest total we can find on Agent 47’s latest outing. This digital download includes the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game as well as all six of the main campaign’s sandbox assassination maps. This one marks the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, allowing gamers to bring content and maps from the previous two into this one. Remember you can also grab the FREE Hitman Starter Pack on PlayStation or Xbox as well. Head below for more deals including Persona 5 Royal, Ghost of Tsushima, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, The Last of Us Part II, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and much more.

