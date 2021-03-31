Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $45, Ghost of Tsushima $38, Witcher 3 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Hitman 3 in digital form via PSN for $44.99. Regularly $60, and still fetching $60 at Amazon and $50 at Walmart in physical form, this is among the best deals we have tracked thus far and the lowest total we can find on Agent 47’s latest outing. This digital download includes the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game as well as all six of the main campaign’s sandbox assassination maps. This one marks the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, allowing gamers to bring content and maps from the previous two into this one. Remember you can also grab the FREE Hitman Starter Pack on PlayStation or Xbox as well. Head below for more deals including Persona 5 Royal, Ghost of Tsushima, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete, The Last of Us Part II, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Last Day! Download Ratchet & Clank for FREE
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo eShop indie games from $3
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 shipped for RedCard holders
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Bundle $30 (Reg. $75)
- Crysis Remastered $16.50 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Team Sonic Racing $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Syberia 1 & 2 Switch $2 (Reg. $35)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win $10 on PS4/Xbox (Reg. $20)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 Super Bowl $20 (Reg. $50+)
- Plus Collector’s Coin
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy $20 (Reg. $50)
- On PlayStation and Xbox
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Also on PSN and the Xbox marketplace
- (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Flame In The Flood $4 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Brawler Bundle Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play with friends for free
Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo
Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more
New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order
EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!